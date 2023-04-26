Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Published 5:45 pm

SLO Railroad Safety Trail project wins state Outstanding Bikeways and Trails Project award

The city of San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The city of San Luis Obispo announced the city's Railroad Safety Trail project won the 2022 CA American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Region 9 Outstanding Bikeways and Trails Project Award.

The ASCE award "recognizes projects whose primary focus is improvement of or implementation of new bikeways and/or multi-use trails (pedestrians and bicycles) that improve and promote community connectivity and encourage non-motorized transportation".

The near one and a half miles bike path and walkway connects SLO neighborhoods with major destinations while promoting sustainable transportation and meeting the city's climate change action goals.

Specifically the Taft to Pepper section "provides a continuous, physically-separated pedestrian and bicycle pathway parallel to a high-traffic arterial street, California Boulevard, connecting the Cal Poly Campus facility to Downtown San Luis Obispo"serving nearly 600 pedestrians and 400 bicyclists daily, according to the city.

The city expresses gratitude for the honor.

"The City of San Luis Obispo is honored to receive this recognition from the ASCE, and proud of the Public Works Department for being chosen as an Outstanding Bikeways and Trails Project award recipient for our commitment to safe, equitable, and sustainable transportation for all."

For more information about the Railroad Safety Trail project or other transportation initiatives in San Luis Obispo, visit the City's Active Transportation Plan on the Public Works webpage

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

