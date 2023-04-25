Mesa Middle School teacher arrested for child abuse of 13-year-old student

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Deputies arrested Mesa Middle School teacher Sarah Watts, 42, for child abuse of her 13-year-old student on Tuesday afternoon, according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Watts reportedly came over to the student during class and pulled a hairbrush from the girl's hand, leaving visible injuries on the student.

A few minutes later, the teacher started throwing papers at her students, causing the same student to sustain an additional injury – a cut to her temple, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested Watts for child abuse and booked her into the SLO County Jail.

The sheriff's office said it is working with the Lucia Mar Unified School District on this investigation.

"There is no on-going threat to students, staff, or the community at this time," noted the sheriff's office.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Lucia Mar Unified School District sent out the following email to Mesa Middle School parents:

We want to make you aware that we are investigating an incident that occurred this afternoon at Mesa Middle School. As soon as the administration was alerted to the incident, a teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. We are also working closely with the SLO County Sheriff’s Department. Since this is an ongoing investigation involving personnel, we cannot share more information. There are no imminent threats to any student or staff. Your student’s personal safety and educational experience is important and we want to assure you that we are doing our due diligence to address the matter at hand. We are taking this matter seriously and appreciate you allowing us the time to complete a thorough investigation. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Lucia Mar Unified School District

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.