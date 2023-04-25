Cuesta College’s production earns multiple national awards on Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cuesta College's production of 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' was awarded 11 national awards and recognition from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) on Saturday, Apr. 22.

The cast and crew showcased their award-winning production in February at the KCACTF Region 8 festival.

The national awards and recognition announced on Saturday include:

The Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Award

Distinguished Production of a Play

Distinguished Director of a Play – bree valle

Outstanding Performance by an Actor – Dylan Hahn

Distinguished Performance by an Actor – Jordan Michel

Distinguished Performance by an Actor – Harlow Winterfire

Distinguished Performance and Production Ensemble

Distinguished Production Design

Distinguished Projection Design – Alex Woolum

Golden Wrench Award – Richard Jackson and Gabe Zufall

Performance Fellow – Dylan Hahn

“Our ensemble is so grateful for this recognition, and our students, the designers, everyone who worked

on this show deserves immense credit, but there is one award missing on this list – and that is ‘Most

Distinguished Audience,’” said bree valle, Cuesta College Theatre Arts Artistic Director. “Our community rallied around this production. They showed up. They were present. It sometimes sounds cliché, but we could not have mounted this show on a national stage without the help and monetary assistance of so many supporters. We are honored and humbled by your advocacy of this important story.”

This is Cuesta Colleges fifth time representing the western region of the United States at the KCACTF and receiving national awards and recognition.

In 2014, the original play 'pool '63' received five awards. Since then, The Kennedy Center awarded six awards for Cuesta College's production of 'Refried Elvis in 2016, 14 awards for 2018's 'Man of La Mancha', and ten awards for 'Ghost Ship' in 2019.

In February of 2021, bree valle received one of the highest awards in theater education, the Kennedy Center Gold Medallion.

For more information about Cuesta's performing arts program visit the Drama Department's website here.

More information about the Kennedy Center can be found at their website.