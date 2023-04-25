Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
California Mid-State Fair offers ‘Two-Fer Tuesday’ ticket deal all of May

California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Beginning next week and lasting all of May, the California Mid-State Fair will be offering 'Two-Fer Tuesday' deals on fair tickets.

On each Tuesday in May (May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30) season passes can be sold in the following discounted pairs: Buy one adult season pass for $70 and receive a second adult season pass for free; Buy one child season pass at $35 and receive a second child season pass for free.

A season pass allows for entry into the 2023 California Mid-State Fair for each of its 12 day run.

Purchases can be made in-person at the Fair's box office at 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or anytime online at www.MidStateFair.com.

You can email any of your questions to tickets@midstatefair.com.

The 2023 Mid-State Fair will run from Jul. 19 through Jul. 30 with the theme of 'Shake, Rattle, and Roll'.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

