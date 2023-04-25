Atascadero reminds residents weed removal deadline is June 1

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services put out a press release to remind residents that the mandatory deadline to remove weeds from their property is Jun. 1.

After the Jun. 1 deadline, a City of Atascadero contractor will be authorized to remove the hazardous weeds and/or refuse to prevent the risk of fires.

The quote below comes from the press release:

If the City contractor clears the weeds, the city recovers costs for administering this program through recovery of the cost of abatement, plus a flat fee of $260 plus a percentage charge of 166% administrative fee, which is placed on the San Luis Obispo County Special Tax Assessment for the fiscal year 2022-2023 Tax Roll.

All property owners with any objections to the planned removal are notified to attend a meeting of the Atascadero City Council on May 10 at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers on 6500 Palma Ave in Atascadero.

Weed abatement requirements include clearing annual grasses:

100 feet from any structure

10 feet from any driveway

50 feet from any property line

For more information about weed abatement requirements, visit www.atascadero.org and click on Fire Department.

If you have any questions about this information, you are asked to call Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services at 805-461-5070.