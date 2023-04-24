20-year-old Cal Poly student dies from critical injury sustained in Friday crash

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Police report that the 20-year-old Cal Poly student Sean Ogawa Hillman has died from injuries sustained in Apr. 21 collision with a pick-up truck.

The 20-year-old was riding his bike when struck by a pick-up truck in the intersection of Grand Fredericks on Friday at 4:33 p.m., according to responding San Luis Obispo Police and Fire Department personnel

Hillman was taken to Sierra Vista Hospital with critical injury and was being treated in the ICU before dying on Monday.

The driver involved did remain on-site at the scene of the crash and cooperated with law enforcement.

SLOPD is investigating the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has additional information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Stradley at (805) 781-7312.