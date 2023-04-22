Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 2:27 pm
Published 3:03 pm

Cyclist remains in intensive care following traffic collision Friday afternoon

KEYT/MGN

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A bicyclist collided with a truck on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Grand and Fredricks. The cyclist was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital with critical injuries where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The 20-year-old cyclist and the pick-up truck crashed around 4:33 p.m.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement San Luis Obispo Police detail.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered a factor in this incident.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Stradley at 805-781-7312.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

