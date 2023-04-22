Construction begins on San Luis Obispo greenway project

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Construction is set to begin on the North Chorro Neighborhood Greenway the final week of April.

Construction is set to be completed in 2024.

Once complete, the greenway will provide improved pedestrian and bicycle access to local schools and downtown San Luis Obispo.

“This project creates safe routes between schools and makes it comfortable for residents and visitors to access multiple areas of the community without the need for a vehicle,” said Jennifer Rice, Transportation Planner/Engineer for the City of San Luis Obispo. “Our aim is to enhance public spaces to improve accessibility for everyone and foster neighborhood connections, no matter how you are able to get around.”

The improvements will begin at Highland Drive and Ferrini Road near Cal Poly's campus and end at the intersection of Chorro and Monterrey Streets in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The project includes:

1.7 miles of bike and pedestrian pathways

Two-way and one-way protected bike lanes

Over 40 accessible curb ramps

High visibility crosswalk markings

Safety lighting throughout neighborhoods

New street trees to advance the City’s sustainability goals and urban canopy

Improved stormwater management capabilities

Public art and safety lighting at the U.S. 101/Chorro Street freeway undercrossing

If you have any questions about the project, feel free to contact the city at 805-783-7887 or via email at sloinmotion@slocity.org or visit their website here.