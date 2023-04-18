Atascadero Police arrest two for resisting arrest following a forged check attempt

ATASCADERO, Calif.– A 30-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested for attempting to deposit a forged check after a police pursuit with Atascadero PD on Monday afternoon.

According to the Atascadero Police Department, the Paso Robles pair fled Mechanics Bank in the 6900 block of El Camino Real after trying to pass a forged check. Upon arrival to the scene, APD followed the suspect's vehicle leaving the area and initiated a traffic stop.

The two passengers fled on foot, with one in possession of a handgun, while the driver remained in the car. APD located the 30-year-old on the southbound Curbaril offramp of Highway 101 and the 23-year-old in a restroom at Smart and Final.

APD say the dog from a K9 unit located a discarded handgun in a backyard of a family home where the pair fled.

Both were booked into the SLO County Jail on charges of forgery and resisting arrest, while the 23-year-old female was booked on additional charges of possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and narcotics possession.