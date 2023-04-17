Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo wins national Award for Excellence in Sustainability for the city’s Climate Action Plan

City of San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo won a national award for its Climate Action Plan for Community Recovery (CAP).

The award, titled "Environment, Climate, & Energy Award," is one of the six Awards for Excellence in Sustainability offered by the American Planning Association Sustainable Communities Division.

CAP said it focuses on a pathway to carbon neutrality for the City of San Luis Obispo by 2035.

It is aiming for a cross-departmental and multi-sector approach to climate action.

Some of the goals include low-emission transportation, composting, and swapping out natural gas for electric alternatives.

The American Planning Association Sustainable Communities Division gives the award to honor projects, policies, plans, and people who show exemplary leadership in sustainable planning and implementation.

This is the 10th year of the awards.

For more information, click here.

