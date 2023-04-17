Juvenile arrested for assault, robbery, and weapons violations

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A male juvenile was arrested Friday night at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo for felony assault, robbery and multiple firearms offenses.

Early Friday morning, San Luis Obispo police officers were dispatched to investigate a report of an assault that had happened on the 3900 block of South Higuera.

According to SLO Police, a 17-year-old male was the victim of an assault when he was hit in the head with the butt of a handgun as well as kicked and punched after attempting to flee from a robbery. The juvenile victim had his cell phone taken by the assailant after being hit.

While getting medical treatment for his injuries, SLO police detail that the victim identified the juvenile perpetrator and the vehicle used was also identified by a nearby home security camera.

Later Friday evening, around 11:40 p.m., SLO Police Department responded to multiple calls of gunshots near Sinsheimer Park.

SLO Police officers located two cars parked next together in the park's parking lot and the occupants were asked to exit the vehicles.

According to police, officers recognized the juvenile suspect from the earlier assault and discovered an unloaded gun magazine and a loaded 9mm handgun.

A records check revealed that handgun was reported stolen in St. George, Utah in 2020.

SLO Police Officers recovered eight recently fired bullet casings nearby in a parking lot off the 1100 block of Laurel Lane, but officers did not find any gun-related damage in the area.

The 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on the following charges and transported to SLO County Juvenile Services Center:

PC 25850(a) – Felony carrying a loaded firearm in public

PC 25400(a)(3) – Felony carrying concealed firearm

PC 29610(a) – Misdemeanor minor in possession of a firearm

PC 29650 – Misdemeanor minor in possession of live ammunition

PC 246.3(a) – Felony willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner

PC 211 – Felony robbery

PC 245(a)(1) – Felony assault with a deadly weapon

If you live near this area and have any damage consistent with gunfire on your property call the SLO Police Department at 805-781-7312. The Case numbers for these incidents are 230414001 and 230414103.