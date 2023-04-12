Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in SLO and Salinas to permanently close Apr. 18

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in San Luis Obispo and Salinas are set to permanently close Apr. 18.

SBA services at both locations will continue in the last week for any businesses and residents who need assistance accessing disaster and storm relief resources from the January storms.

The closures are as follows:

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

  • San Luis Obispo Library- 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo, CA  93401
  • Hours of Operations: Tuesdays – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursdays – Fridays, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Permanently Closes at 6 pm on Tuesday, Apr. 18 2023

MONTEREY COUNTY

  • Monterey County Government Center- 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas, CA, 93901
  • Hours of Operations: Monday – Friday: 9 am – 5 pm
  • Permanently Closes at 5 pm on Tuesday, Apr. 18 2023

Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West ensured continue service until closure.

“Until the centers close, SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available to meet with businesses and residents to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program and close their approved disaster loans,”

Find more information and online assistance here.

