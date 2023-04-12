Overnight one-way traffic control on Highway 1 Wednesday to prep for resurfacing project

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Overnight one-way traffic control will be in effect on Highway 1 from Pismo Beach to Oceano to allow Caltrans crews to set up protective barriers for the upcoming resurfacing project.

Traffic control will be in place on Highway 1 from Grand Avenue to just south of Pershing Drive near the Pismo Beach State Beach Oceano Dunes Campground from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night., while southbound Mattie Road off-ramp will be closed overnight.

The upcoming project on Highway 1 aims to resurface seven miles of road from the US 101 Interchange at State Route 1/Mattie Road in north Pismo Beach continuing south through Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Oceano to just south of Valley Road near Gracia Way.

This $13 million project not only tackles resurfacing, but includes reinforcing infrastructure from new concrete retaining walls, bridge rehabilitation and safety improvements, new ADA compliant curb ramps, and new traffic and lighting systems, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans says the full closed of Highway 1 from rom Gracia Way to Valley Road in Oceano remains in effect until mid-June due to construction.