C.A.R.E4Paws and The Street Dog Coalition to host free pet wellness clinics for unhoused pet families

SANTA BARBARA & SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– C.A.R.E.4Paws is set to host a series of free pet wellness clinics for unhoused individuals with pets in a partnership with the Street Dog Coalition that aims to expand access to veterinary care for those who can't afford the increasing cost of living.

“We want people and pets to stay together,” said Isabelle Gullo, Executive Director and Co-founder of C.A.R.E.4Paws, “Pets provide comfort, love and loyalty and they are nonjudgmental, unlike us humans. For so many people experiencing homelessness, the companionship of an animal is everything. And that human-animal bond is mutually beneficial.”

The first free pet wellness clinic will be Saturday, Apr. 15, at the city of San Luis Obispo’s United Church of Christ, 11245 Los Osos Valley Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Services in the upcoming wellness clinic include vaccines, flea treatment, nail trimming, wellness exams and treatment of skin, ear and eye infections at a mobile vet clinic for unsheltered animals.

C.A.R.E.4Paws is also offering mobile-shower services for individuals that attend Saturday's clinic with a pet.

The clinics will continue one Saturday per month alternating between both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. To learn more and support C.A.R.E.4Paws’ services for unsheltered pet families, go to care4paws.org/unhoused-pet-families.