Train hits and kills pedestrian in Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A southbound Amtrak passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian in Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The collision happened around 2:12 p.m. in the 2800 block of Riverside Ave, according to police.

Responding officers found the man dead at the scene, and detectives said they are currently reviewing video surveillance of the collision.

Paso Robles police said they have not positively identified the victim at this time, and have notified the San Luis Obispo Sheriff Coroner.

This investigation is ongoing, the Paso Robles Police Department requests anyone with information to call the department at 805-237-6464.

To remain anonymous, the department said you can call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP, or text "SLOTIPS [your message here]" to CRIMES (274637).