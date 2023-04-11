Grover Beach Fireworks Stand Permit application window open now until May 31

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The City of Grover Beach has opened its Fireworks Stand Permit application window in advance of 4th of July celebrations.

The window opened Apr. 11 and will remain open through Wednesday, May 31. Applications for Fireworks Stand Permits can be found here.

You can also request an application be sent via email or by regular mail by emailing the City's Management Department at gbadmin@grovebeach.org.

The City only accepts applications from Grover Beach-based non-profits with their principal and permanent meeting locations within the city limits that have met for a minimum of three continuous years before filing the application.

If accepted, a maximum of four fireworks stands are allowed and no organization may obtain more than one permit.

Additionally, pursuant to City Ordinance Number 05-04, the South County Chambers of Commerce and the Grover Beach Police Officers' Association reserve the right of first refusal.

The sale of fireworks at approved stands is limited to a seven-day period from noon on Jun. 28 to noon on Jul. 5.

Once you have your fireworks, you are limited to discharging them between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jul. 4 in accordance with City Ordinance Number 20-04 adopted in May of 2020.