SLO Police arrest and recover 25-year-old with ghost gun in Monday morning traffic stop

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Police arrested a 25-year-old Paso Robles man with a ghost gun in a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

SLOPD reports officers conducted a traffic stop on a car driving without headlights when officers saw drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use and detained the three occupants.

Upon search of the vehicle, SLO police officers say they found a loaded 9mm "ghost" handgun where the 25-year-old was seated in the car.

SLOPD immediately arrested the 25-year-old on charges of committing a felony while out on bail, carrying a loaded firearm, concealed firearm in a vehicle, possessing a firearm within 10 years of a battery conviction and felon in possession of ammunition.

The Paso Robles man was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.