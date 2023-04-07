San Miguel Library receives $2500 grant from SLO County Garbagemen Association

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Miguel Library was awarded a $2500 grant from the SLO County Garbagemens’ Association at Wednesday's Touch-a-Truck event.

The San Miguel Library has recently reopened following a temporary closure last fall due to lack of staffing and much needed renovations in the library interior.

The new bilingual manager is making an effort to expand English and Spanish library services and bring the community back to the library saying the money will help.

“I really, really appreciate this,” said Grant Thompson as he accepted the check. “It will go to good use.”

The Association’s President Jeffrey Clarin said the group voted to fund San Miguel Library.

“Supervisor Gibson told us about the library in San Miguel, and we voted for this. We definitely want to support and give back to this community.”

San Miguel Library is set to offer Spring Break events for families through Apr. 15.

For more information about library events and County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries, visit SLOLibrary.org.