San Luis Obispo Police Department arrest 35-year-old for robbery and assault

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Police arrested a 35-year-old man for the assault and robbery of a 21-year-old in the 1200 block of Marsh Street on Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department say officers responded to a report of a robbery on Marsh Street and found the 21-year-old man wet and bleeding from a physical altercation.

Through an investigation into the incident SLOPD found the 21-year-old was approached by the 35-year-old person of interest on the bank of San Luis Obispo Creek near the Toro Street Bridge. The man demanded the backpack from the victim who complied, according to officials.

SLOPD reports once the backpack was dropped the 35-year-old threatened to kill and sexually assault the 21-year-old, physically assaulted him, dragged him into the nearby creek, and repeatedly threw large rocks to prevent escape resulting in minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later located the 35-year-old in the area of the crime and arrested the man without incident.

The 35-year-old now sits in San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of robbery, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and an additional charge of violating bail release terms.

The man was previously arrested for robbery and assault in June 2022 and was release in January 2023.

Both men involved experience homelessness and are believed to have been staying in a nearby encampment.