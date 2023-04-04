SLO County District 2 Board of Supervisors approve new Planning Commissioner appointment

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson announced Anne Wyatt as the new District 2 Planning Commissioner to replace current commissioner Michael Multari who is set to retire later this month.

The SLO resident and Cambria business owner previously served on the planning commission from 2007 to 2009 making important decisions on the Los Osos Wastewater project in 2009.

Wyatt is also active in addressing affordable housing and is an executive at local non-profit Smart Share Housing Solutions.

District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson said Wyatt's knowledge on the current housing issues facing District 2 residents will be invaluable.

“Her experience, knowledge and thoughtful consideration of planning issues will be a great benefit to

the county as we confront today’s challenging issues,” said Gibson. “Her expertise in housing will be

especially helpful and I appreciate the creative and committed work she has done with Smart Share

Housing Solutions.”

Wyatt's appointment comes as Michael Multari retires after 6 years of service work as Planning Commissioner. Multari acknowledged the honor of serving the county and full confident in Wyatt's ability.

“I’m so glad Anne will be joining the commission and I know that with her experience and expertise she will bring valuable perspective and insights to their work.”

Wyatt will be seated at the Planning Commission's meetings starting Apr. 13.





