Two-day one-way reverse traffic control begins on State Route 41 Monday with full closure expected Wednesday for pothole repairs

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – One-way reverse traffic control continues Monday on State Route 41 just north of State Route 41/Highway 46 “Wye” in Cholame as paving and pothole repairs continue, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans continues to say drivers should expect one-way traffic control fro 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, April 5 there will be a full closure of State Route 41 from 7 am to 6 pm. Travelers can expect State Route 41 to be closed in both directions from the State Route 41/Highway 46 “Wye” to State Route 41 at Reef City (PM 18.1) in Kings County.

Delays could be up to 20 minutes as Caltrans’ Shandon and Templeton North maintenance teams perform the work.