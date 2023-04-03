Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Two and half week controlled burn through SLO state parks begins Monday

MORRO BAY, Calif.– The Morro Bay Fire Department alongside Cal Fire are set to begin a near two and a half week series of controlled burns at Hearst San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Montaña de Oro State Parks San Luis Obispo County.

Officials say burn will target approximately 200 brush piles of diseased eucalyptus to reduce wildfire threats throughout the state parks in the following areas.

  • Montaña de Oro State Park: areas near Camp KEEP and adjacent environmental campsites
  • Hearst San Simeon State Park: in the Pine Forest east of the intersection of Hwy 1 and Moonstone Beach Drive
  • Morro Bay State Park: south of Quintana Road on Fleming Loop Trail and along Lower State Park Road

This burn is coordinated by CA State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District, Morro Bay Fire Department, and Cal Fire.

For more information, community members can call Dan Falat, District Superintendent, San Luis Obispo Coast District at (805) 927-2065.

Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

