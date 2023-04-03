Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 9:55 pm

SLO Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspicious person in a white Tesla

KEYT/MGN

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in a white Tesla who was reportedly masturbating while parked on Slack Street near Teach Elementary School in San Luis Obispo Monday evening.

SLO Police received the call at 5:22 p.m. Monday evening.

Patrol cars arrived in time to see the white Tesla without a license plate or other identifying features leaving the area.

The car was last seen entering Highway 101 at Grand Avenue.

If you have information, please call SLO Police Department at 805-781-7312 and use reference case number 230403076.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

