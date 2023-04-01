Two Atascadero residents arrested in connection with conspiracy to sell drugs to minors

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Two Atascadero residents were arrested on Mar. 30 in connection with the sale of drugs, including to minors, using social media applications utilizing the username of 'Masterpuffz'.

The two men, a 23-year-old and a 26-year-old, were arrested after search warrants were served at two apartments in the 7900 block of Santa Ysabel in Atascadero.

Atascadero Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Special Enforcement Detail were led to the two apartments and subsequent arrests while investigating a gang-related shooting in January of this year.

That January shooting investigation lead to a search warrant in the 7500 block of Devon Court in February of 2023, where one man was arrested for selling marijuana, psilocybin, and Lysergic Acid Diethylamide to minors and evidence of two other individuals participating in the sales was also found, police detail.

The March search warrant for the two other men revealed additional stores of marijuana, psilocybin, THC vape products, and custom packaging with the 'Masterpuffz' logo.

Both men were charged with the following violations: HS 11353(c)- Adult selling Controlled Substances to Minors, HS 11360- Adult Selling Marijuana to a Minor, and PC 182- Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

The 23-year-old man was additionally charged with PC 12022-Committing a Felony While Armed when several firearms were located during the police search.

Both men have posted their bail and were released from San Luis Obispo County Jail and all of the social media accounts associated with the group appear to have been deactivated.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to this crime, including the 'Masterpuffz' screen name/logo, are asked to contact Detective Rodriguez at 805-461-5051.