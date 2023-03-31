Caltrans release updates on Highway 1 road conditions on the Big Sur Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Caltrans provided a travel update on Highway 1 closures.

Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast remains closed between Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County at PM 42.2 and Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

Caltrans says "there are three slides south of the northern closure which have limited, one-lane access that can be used by locals to evacuate or resupply."

The slides are located just south of Torre Canyon Bridge at PM 39.5, just south of Esalen at PM 32.5, and farther south at PM 29.5. Access to the roadway is restricted to evacuation route use.

The following three sites remain impassable for drivers.

Dani Creek Slide at PM 22.6: Assessments continue at Dani Creek which is located immediately north of Paul’s Slide. Once decisions on a repair strategy have been finalized, crews will have a better estimate of when the highway might reopen at this washout.

Paul’s Slide at PM 21.7: This winter’s largest slide has completely covered the roadway and will require the removal of some 500,000 cubic yards of slide material. It is difficult at present to estimate the reopening of Highway 1 at Paul’s Slide. Washouts to the north at Dani Creek and to the south at Gilbert’s Slide pose logistical challenges to the repair efforts here. An estimate for the reopening of Highway 1 at Paul’s Slide should become clearer in several weeks as repairs advance at other slide areas.

Gilbert’s Slide at PM 10.6: Repairs began yesterday at Gilbert’s Slide, just north of Gorda in Monterey County. These repairs are estimated to take at least two months. Depending on the footprint of the excavation work at Gilbert’s, it may not be possible for vehicles to pass through for the duration of these repairs. However, we will continue to explore every opportunity to provide access to locals through the repair area as conditions allow.

Caltrans also reported increasing concerns of road conditions at Redwood Gulch at PM 5.8, Radio Point at PM 4. & at PM 0.8 where a temporary signal system is already in place, and at County Line at PM 0.1.

Caltrans did note "that the Big Sur coast experience is still available for travelers. Many beautiful miles of highway stretch on the south coast with communities such as Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, and the Ragged Point Inn itself, welcome and open for business".