Repairs on Moonstone Beach Boardwalk in Cambria begin

CAMBRIA, Calif.– The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced repairs on Moonstone Beach Boardwalk at Hearst San Simeon State Park began Thursday.

Construction will make the 2,243 foot long board ADA accessible through flatter re-routes ADA parking spaces, and more compliant boardwalk surfaces and ramps.

The state Parks and Rec. Department says "additionally, the project also includes several resource related improvements such as emergent wetland and native plant protection and re-routes, and boardwalk relocation away from retreating bluffs".

“We are excited to see this much anticipated work begin and are grateful for the patience demonstrated by all the businesses along Moonstone Drive,” said San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent Dan Falat. “Visitors, residents, and local businesses have been very patient as this project awaited funding and approval.”

The $1.6 million repair project will be completed in series where only specific ares will closed at a time to minimize impact to the public and popular attraction.

It is expected to take five to six months to complete.