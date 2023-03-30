Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Published 10:11 am

One-way reverse traffic control continues into Thursday on SR 41 for roadwork repairs

Caltrans

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – One-way reverse traffic control remains in effect into Thursday on State Route 41 just north of State Route 41/Highway 46 “Wye” in Cholame as paving and pothole repairs continue, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans say drivers should expect one-way traffic control until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon as well as on remaining work days on Apr. 3 and Apr. 4.

There will be a full day closure of State Route 41 on Apr. 5 in both directions from the State Route 41/Highway 46 “Wye” to State Route 41 at Reef City (PM 18.1) in Kings County.

On Wednesday, April 5 there will be a full closure of State Route 41 from 7 am to 6 pm. Travelers can expect State Route 41 to be closed in both directions from the State Route 41/Highway 46 “Wye” to State Route 41 at Reef City (PM 18.1) in Kings County.

Delays could be up to 20 minutes as Caltrans’ Shandon and Templeton North maintenance teams perform the work.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

