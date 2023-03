SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– CalFire SLO performed a shallow water rescue near the 3500 block of Huasna Road and Alisos Road in Arroyo Grande Wednesday morning.

CalFire SLO reported firefighters were on the scene of a car in the creek as a potential result of a traffic collision at the intersection Huasna Road and Alisos Road.

Officials say all occupants were outside the car with one person sustaining moderate injury.