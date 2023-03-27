Traffic crews make progress as work continues on Highway 41 slide removal
ATASCADERO, Calif.– Caltrans crews continue to make progress on the removal and clean-up of debris slides from the recent rains on Highway 41 in Atascadero, according to Caltrans District 5.
HWY 41 remains closed from Los Altos to San Gabriel Road as work continues.
Slide removal is progressing on #Hwy41 in #Atascadero. The highway remains closed from Los Altos to San Gabriel Road. pic.twitter.com/ZnhEqiBz33— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) March 27, 2023