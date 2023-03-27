Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Published 1:33 pm

Traffic crews make progress as work continues on Highway 41 slide removal

Caltrans

ATASCADERO, Calif.– Caltrans crews continue to make progress on the removal and clean-up of debris slides from the recent rains on Highway 41 in Atascadero, according to Caltrans District 5.

HWY 41 remains closed from Los Altos to San Gabriel Road as work continues.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

