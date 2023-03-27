Paso Robles receives federal road safety grant

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City of Paso Robles was awarded a $250,000 grant from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to make three intersections safer for cyclists and pedestrians within the city limits.

The federal safety grant will be used to upgrade the intersections of 13th Street and Riverside Avenue, 16th Street and Riverside Avenue, and Niblick Road and Melody Avenue.

Designs will include green painted bicycle lanes, signage and other safety-associated improvements.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.

“This grant will result in safer roads for our Citizens” said David Athey, City Engineer. “The green bike lanes will bring more visibility to the existing bike lanes with the aim of reducing bicycle vs. vehicle accidents. Overall, this project will be a real win-win for all road users.”

These particular intersections were decided by the City's Local Roadway Safety Plan adopted in 2020.