SLO County Administrative Officer Wade Horton submits resignation

Wade Horton

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo's Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of County Administrative Officer Wade Horton during a closed session on Tuesday, Mar. 21.

The resignation is effective as of May 1 of this year.

“We can’t thank Mr. Horton enough for his honorable and committed dedication to the County of San Luis Obispo,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors John Peschong. "He has navigated the County through some of its most difficult times, including acting as Emergency Services Director during the COVID-19 crisis and recent rainstorms, setting up a Homeless Division to better address the nationwide problem of homelessness and working with local cities and community partners to provide affordable housing with professionalism, integrity, and a spirit of cooperation. He is a true public servant that has made a real difference in the County throughout his tenure.”

Prior to assuming the position of County Administrative Officer in 2017, Horton served as the county's Public Works Director starting in 2014.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve the Board, organization and residents of San Luis Obispo County for the last 8 years,” Horton said. “I am proud of all we have accomplished together, and I am thankful for the many opportunities the County has afforded to make a difference in our community alongside a talented staff, and so many incredible partners from local government, business, education and our nonprofit community.”

Now a nationwide search begins for a new Administrative Officer for San Luis Obispo County.

