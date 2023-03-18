Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 10:40 am

Registration now open for Central Coast Home Brewing’s May competition

California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Central Coast Home Brewing Competition, part of the California Mid-State Fair, is now accepting entries for the May contest.

The registration period for competing beers, ciders and perrys is open now until Sunday, May 7 and is $7 per entry.

Online registration for the event can be found here.

Applications are accepted from brewers from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and will be judged within their categories on aroma, appearance, and flavor.

For more information about the Mid-State Fair, visit their website here.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

