Woods Humane Society hosts $50 spring break adoption promotion

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Woods Humane Society is reducing all adoption fees to $50 from Mar. 18 to Apr.2 in their spring shelter break promotion as more kittens and puppies are in need of shelter ahead of spring break vacations.

The reduced adoption fee is aimed at removing a financial barrier and encourage adoption to make space for an expected wave of animals coming into the shelter system in the coming months.

“As temperatures warm, unaltered dogs and cats begin reproducing, which results in a deluge of young animals in need of food, shelter and medical care,” explains Woods Interim CEO Emily L’Heureux. “From April through December, we will take in around 800 kittens or more, many of whom are newly born, sick and in need of round-the-clock care.”

During breaks and popular vacation periods, Woods sees a decrease and slow period in adoptions. This promotion aims to increase adoptions ahead of those periods.

“Typically, when the busy travel and vacation season begins, we see adoptions slow down overall. By significantly reducing fees for two weeks, we aim to boost awareness and interest, while also removing some of the initial financial barriers to adopting.”

All animals have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites. Adoptions also include a voluntary 30 days of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at a local vet.

To adopt, individuals can head down to Woods Humane Society in SLO daily from noon to 4 p.m. to welcome a new furry friend.