Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 10:13 am

Paso Robles Police recover stolen items in Tuesday night storage locker burglary

KEYT

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– A 28-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested on multiple felonies after a brief investigation into a burglary call of several storage lockers in the 2900 block of Union Road on Tuesday at 5 p.m, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles Police reported responding to a call from the unit manager regarding a series of storage lockers that were broken into. Upon review of surveillance footage, police noted a red car of interest that was on-site at the time of the burglary.

Law enforcement returned back to the property around 8 p.m. on reports the red car had returned. On arrival to the scene, Paso Robles police officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver attempted to flee while throwing stolen property from the car window.

The 28-year-old soon gave up as they were unable to exit the property and flee. Police conducted the stop and found a handgun in the console.

The man was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the thefts as well as weapons violations by a person who legally cannot possess a firearm/ammunition and booked into SLO jail.

Multiple stolen goods were recovered.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
burglary
KEYT
paso robles
paso robles police
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content