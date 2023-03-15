Paso Robles Police recover stolen items in Tuesday night storage locker burglary

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– A 28-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested on multiple felonies after a brief investigation into a burglary call of several storage lockers in the 2900 block of Union Road on Tuesday at 5 p.m, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles Police reported responding to a call from the unit manager regarding a series of storage lockers that were broken into. Upon review of surveillance footage, police noted a red car of interest that was on-site at the time of the burglary.

Law enforcement returned back to the property around 8 p.m. on reports the red car had returned. On arrival to the scene, Paso Robles police officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver attempted to flee while throwing stolen property from the car window.

The 28-year-old soon gave up as they were unable to exit the property and flee. Police conducted the stop and found a handgun in the console.

The man was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the thefts as well as weapons violations by a person who legally cannot possess a firearm/ammunition and booked into SLO jail.

Multiple stolen goods were recovered.