One dead in Tuesday night HWY 101 traffic collision
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– One person died on-site of a traffic collision Tuesday night on highway 101 near Paso Robles, according to CalFire SLO.
CalFire SLO and Paso Robles City Fire responded to the crash. Extraction was needed to rescue the occupants from the wreckage. Two were transported to Sierra Vista Trauma Center, while the third person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Engine 30, Rescue 30, Paso City Fire responded to a traffic collision last night on HWY 101 near Paso Robles. Extrication was needed to rescue victims from the wreckage. 2 patients were transported to Sierra Vista Trauma Center. The third patient was pronounced deceased at scene. pic.twitter.com/dLxs9nTVVM— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 15, 2023