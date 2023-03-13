Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Morro Bay State Park seeks SeaLife Steward volunteers for May start

California State Parks/Pixabay

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Morro Bay State Park is seeking volunteer kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders for the SeaLife Stewards program starting in May of this year.

Interested applicants are asked to make a minimum commitment of two, four-hour shifts and submit an application with Robin Hazard at SeaLifeStewards@gmail.com or 805-712-4776.

SeaLife Stewards will go through one, four-hour virtual training and one, four-and-a-half hour training and evaluation where they will be trained by subject matter experts on preventing wildlife disturbances, recording community science data, and how to identify wildlife.

Stewards will also learn safe viewing distance guidelines for a variety of the wildlife that call Morro Bay home.

Stewards must be able to swim and kayak and stand-up paddle boarders must bring their own board.

