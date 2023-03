HEADS UP: Due to anticipated localized flooding of San Luis Obispo Creek, the #Hwy101 Marsh Street on and offramps will be preemptively closed TODAY at 3 pm. #SanLuisObispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– In anticipation of possible flooding Tuesday, highway 101 Marsh Street on and off-ramps are closed as of 3 p.m. Monday, according to CalTrans District 5.

