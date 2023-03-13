Highway 1 improvement project will begin Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A nearly seven mile stretch of Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County will be resurfaced starting Mar. 16.

The $13 million project also includes new retaining walls, bridge rehabilitation, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps, and new traffic and lighting systems.

Funding for the upgrade project includes $11.4 million in federal funds and $1.6 million from State Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

For more information about project funded through Senate Bill 1, visit their website here.

“This project will enhance safety and provide a better experience for all travelers, including pedestrians and bicyclists along this stretch of road,” said Caltrans District 5 Director, Scott Eades.

Resurfacing is planned from the U. S. 101 interchange at Highway 1/Mattie Road in north Pismo Beach and continue south through Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, and Oceano to just south of Valley Road near Gracia Way.

Drivers along that section of Highway 1 can expect shoulder, lane and even full road closures with exact dates and detours to be announced later.

The project is expected to be complete in November of 2023 according to CalPortland Construction, the Santa Maria-based contractor selected for the updates.