First responders perform water rescue in Paso Robles as Friday rain hits

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Urban Search and Rescue teams alongside Paso Robles Emergency Services performed a water rescue on Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

A dog and two people involved and have since been evacuated and safely brought to shore, according to Cal Fire SLO.

All evacuated and safely brought to shore. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 10, 2023

Officials urge everyone to follow road signs and closures and remain vigilant to ensure safety for all.