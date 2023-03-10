Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 11:09 am
Published 10:50 am

First responders perform water rescue in Paso Robles as Friday rain hits

Cal Fire SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Urban Search and Rescue teams alongside Paso Robles Emergency Services performed a water rescue on Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

A dog and two people involved and have since been evacuated and safely brought to shore, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Officials urge everyone to follow road signs and closures and remain vigilant to ensure safety for all.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
paso robles
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content