First responders perform water rescue in Paso Robles as Friday rain hits
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Urban Search and Rescue teams alongside Paso Robles Emergency Services performed a water rescue on Niblick Road in Paso Robles.
A dog and two people involved and have since been evacuated and safely brought to shore, according to Cal Fire SLO.
#UrbanSearchandRescue #USAR members on #Rescue30 are assisting @PasoRoblesES with WATER RESCUE on Niblick Rd in Paso Robles CA. #CALFIRESLU #SloCountyFire pic.twitter.com/ZuDD9z9Kg3— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 10, 2023
All evacuated and safely brought to shore.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 10, 2023
Officials urge everyone to follow road signs and closures and remain vigilant to ensure safety for all.