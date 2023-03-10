National Weather Service cancels flash flood warning for City of San Luis Obispo, flood watch still in effect

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The National Weather Service has cancelled a flash flood warning for the City of San Luis Obispo, but a flood watch is still in effect until March 11.

Although the flash flood warning has been cancelled, the City of San Luis Obispo recommends the following storm precautions:

Avoid non-essential travel during the peak periods of the storm. If you must drive during the storm, use extra caution, leave early, slow down and use your headlights

DO NOT cross flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown

Anyone in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action should more flooding occur. Free sand is still available at the City Corp Yard, Golf Course, Sinsheimer and Santa Rosa Park and can be used to fill sandbags. Businesses should continue to have floodgates available and ready to deploy

Have flashlights and batteries handy and avoid using candles if the power goes out

Stock an emergency supply kit for your home and your vehicle

Store important documents and valuables in waterproof containers and move them to higher levels of your home

Monitor weather conditions and forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings

The following are important numbers to have ready: