National Weather Service cancels flash flood warning for City of San Luis Obispo, flood watch still in effect
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The National Weather Service has cancelled a flash flood warning for the City of San Luis Obispo, but a flood watch is still in effect until March 11.
Although the flash flood warning has been cancelled, the City of San Luis Obispo recommends the following storm precautions:
- Avoid non-essential travel during the peak periods of the storm. If you must drive during the storm, use extra caution, leave early, slow down and use your headlights
- DO NOT cross flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown
- Anyone in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action should more flooding occur. Free sand is still available at the City Corp Yard, Golf Course, Sinsheimer and Santa Rosa Park and can be used to fill sandbags. Businesses should continue to have floodgates available and ready to deploy
- Have flashlights and batteries handy and avoid using candles if the power goes out
- Stock an emergency supply kit for your home and your vehicle
- Store important documents and valuables in waterproof containers and move them to higher levels of your home
- Monitor weather conditions and forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings
The following are important numbers to have ready:
- For life-threatening emergencies, use 9-1-1
- For pre-recorded storm updates in Spanish and English, use the city's Storm Information Line at 800-472-6596
- To report storm-related maintenance in public spaces, call the city's non-emergency dispatch line at 805-781-7312
- For tips on preparing for potential disasters visit www.slocity.org/Prepare