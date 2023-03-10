Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 3:55 pm
Grover Beach extends Buy Local gift card program until the end of March

City of Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach "Buy Local" gift card program has been extended through March 31.

To be eligible for a $25 gift card, all you need to do is submit receipts from Grover Beach restaurants, wineries and breweries dated between February 12, 2023 to March 31, 2023 that total up to $100.

Receipts from any Grover Beach establishments where food and beverages are served are eligible including local coffee shops and bakeries.

You can use multiple receipts to reach the $100 threshold.

This link is used to find more information on the program as well as submit your eligible receipts.

