Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 11:23 am

South County Regional Warming Center opens Thursday night as rain falls on the Central Coast

5Cities Homeless Coalition

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.–The South County Regional Warming Center opens Thursday night for those needing shelter from the rain.

Operated by the 5Cities Homeless Coalition individuals spending the night will receive a hot meal and bed. The shelter welcomes families and individuals but asks guests not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8:00 p.m. 

No re-entry is permitted in the shelter once one arrives and chooses to leave. Guests don't have to be sober, but alcohol and other substances aren't allowed into the warming center.

5Cities Homeless Coalition will be offering its usual transportation system. No pets are welcome.

Transportation Pick-Up Schedule Thursday Night:

  • Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM
  • Ramona Park at 5:25 PM
  • Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 PM
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM
  • Arrive at South County Regional Center 6:15 PM

Transportation Drop-Off Schedule Friday Morning:

  • Depart South County Regional Center at 7:00 AM
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop 
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo
  • Fin’s Restaurant 
  • Ramona Park 
  • Oceano Duck Pond

Community members looking to donate or volunteer can contact Charmain Navarette, Warming Center Lead, at (805) 295-1501, charmain.navarette@5chc.org.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
South county Warming Center
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content