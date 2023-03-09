Skip to Content
SLO Police close the 1000 block of Peach Street to determine potential bomb threat

SLO Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The San Luis Obispo Police Department have closed the 1000 block of Peach Street to investigate a potential bomb threat at a local business in the area.

SLO Police are on-site and are asking the community to avoid the area as they determine if the threat is credible and a danger to the public.

