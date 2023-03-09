SLO Police close the 1000 block of Peach Street to determine potential bomb threat
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The San Luis Obispo Police Department have closed the 1000 block of Peach Street to investigate a potential bomb threat at a local business in the area.
3/9/23 2:33 PM Community Advisory: The 1000 block of Peach Street is closed for a bomb threat. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/gBSylwykJt— San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) March 9, 2023
SLO Police are on-site and are asking the community to avoid the area as they determine if the threat is credible and a danger to the public.