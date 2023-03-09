San Luis Obispo city declares local emergency ahead of storms

SAN LUIS OBSIPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Emergency Services declared a local emergency effective Thursday ahead of the storm.

City officials ask residents to take the following precautions:

Avoid non-essential travel during the peak of the storm. If you must drive during the storm, use extra caution, leave early, slow down and use your headlights. DO NOT cross flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.

Anyone in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action should flooding develop (downtown businesses should consider installing flood gates in advance).

Have flashlights and batteries handy and avoid using candles if the power goes out.

Stock an emergency supply kit for your home and your vehicle.

Store important documents and valuables in waterproof containers and move them to higher levels of your home.

Monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.

Officials expect the storms to bring multiple inches of rain each to San Luis Obispo between Thursday, Mar. 9 and Wednesday, Mar. 15.

The city warned that excessive runoff can result in dangerous flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations – including the San Luis Obispo Creek and Prefumo Creek.

“The City team is working diligently to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to protect lives and reduce the risk of storm damage,” said City Manager and Emergency Services Director Derek Johnson. “However, we urge residents and business owners to be prepared for the possibility of flooding and take necessary precautions to protect their property and ensure their safety. Businesses in flood-prone areas should consider installing flood gates in advance of possible flooding.”

For more on this proclamation declaring a local emergency, click here.

Earlier Thursday, SLO's Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for all areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and for one mile west of Highway 1 by 8 p.m. Thursday.

In addition, an evacuation warning is still in effect for Oceano residents north of the Arroyo Grande creek levee and Oceano Lagoon.