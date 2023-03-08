Skip to Content
River Road to close and Paso Robles advises those within the Salinas riverbed to relocate ahead of the rain

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– River Road will close until further notice from Navajo to Creston and at Union to River Oaks at 7 p.m. Thursday as the city takes precautions ahead of more rain.

Due to the threat of flooding, the city is advising those living within the Salinas riverbed to relocate to higher ground as soon as possible for maximum community safety.

To further prepare residents for the possible heavy rain, the city continues to provide sandbag filling stations at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street as long a they bring their own sandbags.

Follow ReadySLO.org here for latest updates, further sandbag filling locations, and more on the storm.

