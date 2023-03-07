Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Published 5:18 pm

Paso Robles prepares for incoming storms

KEYT

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City of Paso Robles is taking some preemptive steps before atmospheric rivers arrive to the area including storm drain cleaning and setting up sandbag locations.

Sand to fill bags can be found at the City Streets Yard at 1220 Paso Robles St.

Empty sandbags can be purchased at the following locations:

Here is a list of important emergency contacts:

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

