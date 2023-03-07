Paso Robles prepares for incoming storms
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City of Paso Robles is taking some preemptive steps before atmospheric rivers arrive to the area including storm drain cleaning and setting up sandbag locations.
Sand to fill bags can be found at the City Streets Yard at 1220 Paso Robles St.
Empty sandbags can be purchased at the following locations:
- Burt Industrial Supply at 2125 Golden Hill Rd. (805-237-2471)
- Lowe’s at 2445 Golden Hill Rd. (805-602-9051)
- Blake’s Hardware at 1701 Riverside Ave. (805-238-3934)
- Farm Supply at 2450 Ramada Dr. (805-238-1177)
Here is a list of important emergency contacts:
- Emergencies Line for Paso Robles Police Department: 911 or 805-237-6464
- Electrical/Power Issues PG&E at 1-800-743-5002
- Storm/Street/Drainage Questions for Department of Public Works: 1-805-237-3861
- Stormwater Hotline: 1-805-227-7240 or stormwater@prcity.com