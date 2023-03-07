City of Paso Robles has approved updated parking plan

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City Council of Paso Robles has approved an updated Access and Parking Management Plan.

The new parking and access plan attempts to align the city's Downtown Concept Plan, the Active Transportation Plan, the Mobility Specific Plan as well as the city's climate action goal of carbon neutrality by 2035 explains the 2023 Access and Parking Management Plan.

The introduction of the plan explains this is considered a "living document" and subject to review and future updates.

The primary strategy is to encourage off-street parking in larger structures while limiting on-street parking to accessibility needs and alternative forms of transport, such as bicycles.

Here are some of the strategies included to support resident access and parking:

Amend City wayfinding and signage plan to include parking

Continue transition to virtual parking permits

Continue to expand off-street electric vehicle (EV) charging for vehicles and e-bikes

Implement an ordinance to promote safe and secure parking facilities

Expand downtown parking permit options to include daily parking bundles

Switch downtown parking permits to daily parking permits

Continue to develop a strategy to install new bike parking

Continue to promote bicycle valet parking

Continue to modify downtown streets consistent with the Downtown Concept Plan

Some strategies are directed towards downtown businesses and employees:

Offer a “transportation wallet” benefit to downtown employees

Implement a bike share program

Offer commuter permits based on block-by-block availability

The plan also intends to address visitor access and parking:

Implement tier-based pricing

Implement demand-based pricing

Next, the city will evaluate the impact of parking rate changes as parking charges are the Parking Services Division's source of funding.

For more information, visit the city's Parking Services webpage. A link on that page will take you to the 2023 Access and Parking Management Plan.