City of Atascadero prepares for upcoming storms

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The City of Atascadero is making preparations for upcoming rainstorms in the area.

The National Weather Service has forecasted heavy rains starting in San Luis Obispo Thursday and into Saturday with the heaviest rains expected Friday.

This forecast can potentially cause local flooding, winds and power outages the city warns.

Empty sandbags can be purchased at local hardware stores such as Home Depot and Miner's.

Sand to fill your bags can be found at both Fire Station #1, on the corner of Lewis Avenue and Traffic Way as well as at the Public Works Yard at 8005 Gabarda Rd. Don't forget to bring a shovel or trowel.

Flooding and downed trees obstructing streets can be reported to the city's Public Works Department during regular weekday hours at 805-470-3148 or to Police Dispatch outside of regular business hours at 805-461-5051.

In the event of an emergency, such as downed power lines, residents are asked to call 911.

To access the latest road closures visit www.atascadero.org/fire or this website.

Storm-related power outages can be prepared for by checking flashlight batteries and verifying a supply of non-perishable food and water.

If your property has a culvert, drain pipe, a drain inlet or other water routing tool, the city recommends that any obstructing materials such as leaves or sand be cleared now so they don't prevent proper stormwater flow.

The Atascadero Police Department reminds drivers that slick roads can cause your vehicle to hydroplane. If you feel yourself in that situation, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually while avoiding any sudden turning movements. Be sure to turn on your headlights and increase your stopping distance to at least twice as much as normal.

For more information and storm-prep tips, visit readyslo.org.