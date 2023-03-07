Skip to Content
Atascadero Police Department investigate Tuesday morning armed robbery of Wendy’s employee

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Atascadero Police are looking for the man who robbed a Wendy's employee at gunpoint as the woman arrived to work Tuesday morning at 5:35 a.m.

The woman arrived to Wendy's in the 8600 block of Curbaril Ave when the 30-year-old man held at her gunpoint and stole her purse, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The man fled the scene on foot. The Atascadero Police Investigations Unit is conducting follow up investigation to this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.

