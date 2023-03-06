Skip to Content
SLO Police arrest one for concealed ghost gun

San Luis Obispo Police Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Police Department recovered a "ghost gun" with a loaded magazine that was being passed around between four males in the Aster and Junipero area on Mar. 2.

SLOPD responded to a 911 call of the group passing around a semiautomatic firearm that was concealed in the waistband of one person. Upon arrival the men were detained and one was arrested for a carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

Law enforcement thank concerned community members who reported the situation and remind the community WHEN YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.

Important numbers to know: 911 for emergencies, 805-781-7312 for non-emergencies.

